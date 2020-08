Beach huts – and the beach – in Daku Island, General Luna in Siargao, Surigao del Norte await the arrival of tourists on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Pre-COVID-19 times, this place would have been crowded with tourists every day. Siargao has reopened for tourists but they have to go on quarantine for 14 days at their expense. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

