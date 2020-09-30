COVID-19 Laboratory By RIchel V. Umel - September 30, 2020 7:47 pm Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. (leftmost), Chief Implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, leads the cutting of the ribbon during the blessing and inauguration of the P30-million COVID-19 testing laboratory using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at the Old Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Lanao del Norte Wednesday morning (30 September 2020). He is with Lanao del Norte Provincial Governor Imelda Quibranza-Dimaporo, Second District Representative Abdullah Dimaporo, Department of Health Region 10 Director Adriano Subaan, and Provincial Administrator Sittie Aminah Dimaporo. The testing laboratory is the only RT-PCR testing laboratory owned and operated by a local government unit in the entire Region 10. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments