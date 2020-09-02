Deserted Marker By Gregorio C. Bueno - September 2, 2020 9:24 pm The memorial marker for the bombing of the Roxas Night Market in Davao City is unusually quiet on the fourth anniversary of the bombing on Wednesday (2 September 2020) in these times that call for people to stay at home with the COVID-19 pandemic. Various activities were held in this site in previous commemorations. The bombing in 2016 killed 15 Davaoeños and wounded 69 others. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments