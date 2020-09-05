Entrepreneur at 13

To make productive use of her time while waiting for classes to start, Johaida Upan, 13, sells new and used clothes in the open court of Talibadok, a barangay in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town n Maguindanao. On good days, her net income averages 250 pesos which she saves for her schooling. In a village still struggling to recover from past armed conflicts, this young girl is actively promoting peace by encouraging her peers to finish schooling. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

