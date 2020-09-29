Healthy Tree By Chris V. Panganiban - September 29, 2020 7:47 pm Dr. Armando Palijon (right), an expert arborist, and Forester Tom Valdez, national president of the Society of Filipino Foresters, Inc., show a healthy part of the iconic Toog tree sawn off from what appears to be a dying branch at the crown of the towering 300-year-old heritage tree on 26 September 2020. The tree, said to be the tallest in the country, was supposed to be cut supposedly for the safety of people around it, if not for the intervention of experts. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN / Read story Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments