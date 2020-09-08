Iligan Under MECQ By RIchel V. Umel - September 8, 2020 7:56 pm Two Maranao women wear their face masks and shields and appropriate color coded quarantine pass as they walk the streets of Tambacan, Iligan City on Tuesday (8 September 2020). An armored vehicle of the Army’s 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade patrols the area to remind residents to follow health protocols as the city was placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine because of the surge of local COVID-19 transmission. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments