No Fear By Rommel G. Rebollido - September 2, 2020 10:38 am NO FEAR. "Basta may maigalow, may pag-asa (As long as you can move, there is always hope)," says wheelchair-bound Richell Istoleho, 53, as he braves traffic, with face shield and facemask on, selling oranges along the busy streets of General Santos City on 31 August 2020 (Monday). GenSan, with about a hundred residents with confirmed coronavirus disease, has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality on that day, a patient who was transferred to a hospital in the city from an isolation facility in Maasim town, Sarangani Province. MindaNews Photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO