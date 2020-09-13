Roxas Night Market reopens

After six months of closure due to the COVID-19 community quarantines, the Roxas Night Market in Davao City reopened Saturday, 12 September 2020 with strict health protocols implemented to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease. Temperature checks are done and only those with face masks and shields are allowed in but at the entrance, they have to remove these briefly to show their faces to authorities. A handwashing station has been made available. Twenty-nine stalls have been allowed to operate but only eight stalls were installed on Saturday. MindaNews photos by GREGORIO C. BUENO

