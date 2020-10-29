Duterte visits family mausoleum By Presidential Photo - October 29, 2020 11:02 am President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visits the resting place of his parents, Vicente Duterte, the former governor of then undivided Davao Province, and Soledad Duterte, one of Davao’s respected civic leaders, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City on October 28, 2020. The President, as an annual tradition, visits the family mausoleum during All Saints or All Souls Day even when he was still mayor of Davao City. JOEY DALUMPINES/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments