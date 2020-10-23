Farm Fertility Talisman By Jules L. Benitez - October 23, 2020 8:29 pm FARM FERTILITY TALISMAN. Among some communities in Maguindanao, this talisman, resembling a male genitalia, is believed to bring bountiful harvest. It is installed visibly on the farm. Farmers believe that talking about a likely bountiful a harvest may negatively reverse the fortune of the farm. Thus, the talisman is displayed so that people will talk about it instead. Photo taken Wednesday (21 October 2020) at Datu Hoffer municipality in Maguindanao. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments