Mel Llanto, interim president of Gulayan Sa Cancohoy, one of 35 farm organizations of Hardin ng Pagbabago, a community-driven initiative for peace and sustainability, picks dried flowers for propagation on Saturday afternoon, 24 October 2020. The presence of flowers at the communal garden distracts insects from attacking organic vegetables nearby. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments