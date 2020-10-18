PICTURES: Marawi 3 years later

A worker heads to a road reconstruction site in Marawi City on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Majority of the 27,000 families in the 250-hectare, 24-barangay “Ground Zero” have yet to return home. Rehabilitation work is still ongoing three years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city “liberated from the terrorist influence.” MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
17marawirecon1 Task Force Bangon Chief Eduardo del Rosario (center) and Marawi Mayor Majul Gandamra view the reconstruction map with engineers along Quezon Avenue in Marawi City on Saturday, October 17, 2020, three years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city “liberated from the terrorist influence.” MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
17marawirecon2 Workers pour cement along Quezon Avenue in Marawi City on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, three years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city “liberated from the terrorist influence.” The reconstruction of the main avenue is part of the efforts to build a new Marawi. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
17marawirecon3 Workers walk on a muddy road in front of an ongoing construction in Marawi City on Saturday, 17 October 2020, three years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city “liberated from the terrorist influence.” MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
17marawirecon5 A new permanent shelter for displaced residents of Marawi City was inaugurated on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, three years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city “liberated from the terrorist influence.” MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Officials gather around on the grounds of what used to be the iconic Bato mosque in Marawi City where Maute militants held their hostages including Father Teresito Suganob for months. The mosque was tear down to make way for a new one to be constructed on the site of the former Bato mosque. Photo by Froilan Gallardo Comments
