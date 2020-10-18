PICTURES: Marawi 3 years later

A worker heads to a road reconstruction site in Marawi City on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Majority of the 27,000 families in the 250-hectare, 24-barangay “Ground Zero” have yet to return home. Rehabilitation work is still ongoing three years after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city “liberated from the terrorist influence.” MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

