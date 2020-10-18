Marawi visitors

A Bell 412 helicopter from the American company, Dyno Corporation, is parked on the grounds of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade in Marawi City on Oct. 17, 2020. Philippine military officials said a delegation of officials from the US embassy in Manila attended the third anniversary of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration that Marawi had been “liberated from the terrorist influence.” The United States government sent help to the Philippine government such as surveillance equipment, during the five-month siege. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

