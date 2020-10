Only private cars and motorcycles ply the streets of Digos City morning of 4 October 2020 as the local government imposes a “Limited Movement Sunday” on October 4 and 11 Passenger tricycles are prohibited and malls and public markets are closed on these Sundays. As of October 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Digos has reached 92 with 62 recoveries, 28 active cases and two deaths. Of 92, 15 cases were recorded from September 27 to October 3. Mindanews photo by ERIC SB LIBRE

