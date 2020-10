Nipa workers load a truck with “pawod” (nipa shingles) in Barangay Lobogon in Del Carmen town, Siargao Island on Friday afternoon, October 24, 2020. Demand for nipa roofing has increased due to the rainy season but it is not enough to make up for their losses due to COVID-19. Nipa sales at 10 pesos a piece. Photo by Roel N. Catoto

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments