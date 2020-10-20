Student ‘Bakwit’ By Jules L. Benitez - October 20, 2020 5:24 pm STUDENT BAKWIT. Shaika D. Bago, 14, Grade IX, is studying her module inside a classroom of Datu Aliman Ampatuan Elementary School in Barangay Tuayan Mother in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan municipality, Maguindanao on Tuesday (20 October 2020). The school has been converted into an evacuation center for over a month now. She and some 120 families fled Sitio Pamibingan of the same barangay due to military operations against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments