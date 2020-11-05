Safe Davao QR Registration By Gregorio C. Bueno - November 5, 2020 10:25 am Davao City residents who do not have smartphones and printers at home queue at a print shop at the Centerpoint in Matina on Wednesday (4 November 2020) to seek assistance to register in the city’s contact-tracing system, the “Safe Davao QR,” and get a printed copy of their registration. The city government has required residents and visitors to enroll in the DQR to hasten contact-tracing and set registration deadline on November 7. Printshops were charging 60 pesos on Tuesday and increased rates to 100 pesos by Wednesday. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments