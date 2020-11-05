Safe Davao QR Registration

By
Gregorio C. Bueno
-
Davao City residents who do not have smartphones and printers at home queue at a print shop at the Centerpoint in Matina on Wednesday (4 November 2020) to seek assistance to register in the city’s contact-tracing system, the “Safe Davao QR,” and get a printed copy of their registration. The city government has required residents and visitors to enroll in the DQR to hasten contact-tracing and set registration deadline on November 7. Printshops were charging 60 pesos on Tuesday and increased rates to 100 pesos by Wednesday. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR