Gina Lucernas used to sell Christmas lanterns along Tionko Avenue in Davao City starting September every year. This year, she started selling in November, hoping residents will still put up Christmas decors despite the pandemic. With the city government imposing more restrictions by Tuesday, November 17, she wonders if she can continue selling. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments