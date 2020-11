Fifty-five year old Intingan Samar of Barangay Talibadok in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town in Maguindanao, was married through parental arrangement at a very young age, just after her first menstrual period. She gave birth to 10 children, one of whom died. All of her children, except the youngest, now 20 years old, also married at young age. Intingan supports her family by selling firewood at five pesos per bundle of five sticks. MindaNews photo by JULES L BENITEZ

