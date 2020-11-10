Handwashing vs COVID-19

By
Jules L. Benitez
-
The Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office and the Islamic Relief Worldwide-Philippines conduct handwashing campaign as basic Infection Prevention Control (IPC) strategy versus the spread of COVID-19 in selected villages in Maguindanao. Photo taken on Tuesday (10 November 2020) in barangay Tuayan Mother, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan municipality. L-R: Mye Tahir, IR Community Development Officer; Abdulmuin Ampatuan, punong barangay; Bai Erisha Sinsuar, public health nurse; and Joy Daman, IR Livelihood Development Officer. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

