Handwashing vs COVID-19 By Jules L. Benitez - November 10, 2020 7:19 pm The Maguindanao Integrated Provincial Health Office and the Islamic Relief Worldwide-Philippines conduct handwashing campaign as basic Infection Prevention Control (IPC) strategy versus the spread of COVID-19 in selected villages in Maguindanao. Photo taken on Tuesday (10 November 2020) in barangay Tuayan Mother, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan municipality. L-R: Mye Tahir, IR Community Development Officer; Abdulmuin Ampatuan, punong barangay; Bai Erisha Sinsuar, public health nurse; and Joy Daman, IR Livelihood Development Officer. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ