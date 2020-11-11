Isolation Suit By Jules L. Benitez - November 11, 2020 3:01 pm ISOLATION SUIT. As part of the community drill on COVID-19 response on Tuesday (10 November 2020), Bai Erisha Sinsuat, public health nurse, demonstrates how to properly don an isolation suit, a garment needed when community responders need to come in contact with an infected person. The drill in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan municipality also includes role plays of members of the Barangay Health Emergency Respone Team (BHERT) at the onset of local contagion, contact-tracing and household isolation. The drill, a pioneering effort in Maguindanao, was spearheaded by the Integrated Provincial Hospital Office and the Islamic Relief Worldwide-Philippines. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments