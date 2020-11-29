The pandemic notwithstanding, tourists are back in Lake Sebu, South Cotabatoto, particularly its famous “Seven Waterfalls.” This photo, taken early morning of November 29, is Waterfalls no. 1. The water from the lake empties to this falls and the water flows down to six more jumps until it reaches Rio Grande. Two of the seven falls can be seen on foot. The other two are visible when one rides the zip line. The other three are still inaccessible. Entrance fee is 20 pesos per person. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn



Comments

comments