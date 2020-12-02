Ancient Human Bones By Roel Catoto - December 2, 2020 4:56 pm Human bones remain inside the Liaunan cave and rock shelters in Barangay Caub in Del Carmen town, Siargao Island on November 30, 2020. In a research study released in January 2019, the National Museum of the Philippines and the Archaeology Studies Program of the University of the Philippines-Diliman confirmed the site as an ancient burial ground. The bones were displaced due to the rampant treasure hunting activities in the area. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments