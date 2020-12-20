Beyond repair

Barangay Lobo in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur needs help as the newly-constructed bridge connecting the village to other parts of Cantilan was destroyed when Tropical Depression ‘Vicky’ slammed across northeastern Mindanao on Friday, December 18, 2020. Lobo Barangay Captain Escobal Angeles is appealing to authorities to provide his village of 926 residents a hanging bridge to allow them access to food and other supplies. The village used to have a hanging bridge but it was taken down when the concrete bridge, funded under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan project, was opened. Photo courtesy of ESCOBAL ANGELES

