Earthquake Damage By Rommel G. Rebollido - December 16, 2020 12:25 pm A strong morning temblor rips a cladding structure at the façade of SM City mall in General Santos City on Wednesday (16 December 2020). The magnitude 6.2 quake with epicenter south of Sarangani Island in Davao Occidental was felt in nearby towns and provinces. No one was reported injured in the incident that came a year after a series of quakes struck Mindanao in 2019. Read story. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments