Peace Park By Jules L. Benitez - December 7, 2020 3:45 pm This peace park in Barangay Labu-labu 1 in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao was developed by a local youth organization in time for the celebration of the Mindanao Week of Peace. In their minds, if every barangay in BARMM has a peace park, the effort to build peace is "half-won." "At least there will be a venue for dialogue and tranquility," said Dolly B. Cojo, 45, project development officer of the Bangsamoro Women Commission, during her visit to the village park. (MindaNews Photo by JULES L. BENITEZ)