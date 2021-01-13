Clearing Operation By RIchel V. Umel - January 13, 2021 10:20 pm Personnel from the 2nd Engineering District Maintenance Division of the Department of Public Works and Highways remove uprooted bamboo plants that clogged the waterway of Barongison Bridge connecting the municipalities of Bacolod and Maigo in Lanao del Norte Wednesday afternoon (13 January 2021). Heavy rains from a low pressure area caused the river to overflow Tuesday evening, subsiding only around 4 a.m. the next day. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments