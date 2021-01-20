Demolition in Davao By Gregorio C. Bueno - January 20, 2021 2:35 pm A demolition team led by the City Engineer’s Office removes illegal structures built by street vendors occupying the sidewalk near the junction of Roxas Avenue and Ponciano Street in Davao City Wednesday morning (20 January 2021). Members of the demolition team said the vendors were notified even before the pandemic, and the deadline lapsed seven days ago. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments