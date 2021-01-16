Local tourists on Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021, visit the landing site of Florentino Das, an intrepid Filipino sailor who made a 5,000-mile solo voyage from Kewalu Basin in Hawaii to Barangay Magsaysay in Sta. Monica town on Siargao Island. On board his self-made 24-foot sailboat, Lady Tamarau, powered by two 25-horsepower outboard engine, Das left Hawaii on May 14, 1955, supposedly for a 90-day voyage to the Philippines. Guided only by a simple compass and the stars, Das survived six storms and reached the shores of Siargao on April 25, 1956. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO
From Hawaii to Siargao