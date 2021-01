Workers put up scaffolding inside the Grand Mosque in Marawi City on Thursday, 21 January 2021. The mosque was heavily damaged during the five-month fighting between government troops and the Maute Group and its allies in 2017. Funding of the repair work is sourced from contribution from private companies. The repair is expected to be completed by end of 2021. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

