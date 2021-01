The replica or the “callejeron” of the Black Nazarene is placed on the back of a truck for the motorcade from the Nazareno parish church in Barangay Lapasan in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday, 8 January 2021. City Hall and Church officials canceled the annual procession of the Black Nazarene bu allowed a motorcade of the religious icon around the city at the start of the curfew. MindaNews photo FROILAN GALLARDO. Read story

