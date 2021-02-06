Arriving LSIs By Bobby Timonera - February 6, 2021 4:48 pm Meranaw women arriving at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental and bound for Iligan City register with a medic for contact-tracing Friday afternoon (5 February 2021). With the COVID-19 pandemic, travellers are required to get travel authority from the local government unit of their point of origin and certificate of acceptance from the LGU of their destination. The LGUs require COVID-19 tests before one can travel. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA Share this:TwitterFacebookLinkedInComments comments