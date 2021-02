Supporters of Mayor Sara Duterte and Senator Bong Go are urging them to run for President and Vice President through this tarpaulin along the junction of Ma-a and the diversion road in Davao City on 27 February 2021 (photos 1 and 2). A tarpaulin bearing the same design has been installed on the road across the airport’s exit gate (photo 3). MindaNews photos by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

