I Have a Name By Jules L. Benitez - February 22, 2021 3:49 pm Finally at 54 years old, Basit Blah Nabanding was registered with the Civil Registrar's Office of Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao. He, along with 1,500 other individuals whose ages range from nine to 54 years, were recipients of birth certificates under the "So Ngala Ko, Kawagib Ko," a joint campaign of the BARMM Darul Ifta, Philippine Statistics Authority and the Islamic Relief Worldwide to encourage the Bangsamoro people to secure civil registration. The birth certificates were distributed during a ceremony in time for the observance of February as Civil Registration Month held at the municipal grounds of the same town on Monday, 22 February 2021. (MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ)