A team from the Cagayan de Oro Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office tracks the movement of tropical storm ‘Auring’ as it nears Carage region on Saturday afternoon, 20 February 2021. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Storm Signal 1 was raised over 11 Mindanao provices and 16 cities, including Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLAROD

