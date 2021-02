A team led by Jorge Ibañez Jr. installs a tarpaulin in Barangay Puntalinao, Banaybanay, Davao Oriental on Saturday, February 27, 2021, urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for President in the May 2022 polls. Ibañez said they are from the private sector. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

