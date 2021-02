Local tourists enjoy the breathtaking sight from a viewdeck in Vista West Café in Barangay Kiliog, Libona town in Bukidnon on Saturday, 6 February 2021. The café is enjoying brisk business from local tourists in search of scenic spots where they can enjoy the cool mountain air after months of being under community quarantine due to COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

