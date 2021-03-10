Bangsamoro Transition Extension By Mindanews - March 10, 2021 5:41 pm Supporters of the extension of the Bangsamoro transition period for another three years stage a rally outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City where the Committee on Local Government was holding its first hearing on Senate Bills 2019 and 2025, which propose the rescheduling of the first election of the 80 members of the Bangsamoro Parliament from May 2022 to May 2025. Photo courtesy of Mindanao Peoples Caucus | Read related story Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments