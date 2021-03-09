Chicken Sacrifice

By
Froilan Gallardo
-
Talaandig tribe elders prepare chickens for sacrifice during the ritual to commemorate the 10th year of the Moro-IP Friendship in Songco, Lantapan town, Bukidnon on Monday (8 March 2021). Drawing from that friendship, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao got the support from the Lumads for a three-year extension until 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

