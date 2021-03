View of Koronadal City, formerly town of Marbel, from Lantaw Marbel, a small mountain resort in Barangay Paraiso, two kilometers from downtown. Cottages for overnight stay cost 1,500 pesos. The place has a coffee shop and bar and a restaurant serving Japanese cuisine. Trike ride going up the resort is 50 pesos. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.

