Local tourists dine at the Coastline Food Hub in Barangay Malisbong, Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat on Sunday, 14 March 2021. The restaurant, which opened two years ago, is less than a kilometer away from the mosque where thousands of Moros where killed in the infamous Malisbong Massacre on September 24, 1974. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

