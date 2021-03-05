Soldier To Soldier By Froilan Gallardo - March 5, 2021 9:42 pm An Army nurse injects a fellow medical front liner in Camp Evangelista, Cagayan de Oro with a Sinovac vaccine on Friday, March 5, 2021. Some 100 medical front liners at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital received their first dose of the vaccine on Friday. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said they were able to secure 90,000 vials of Covid-19 vaccine for the 130,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines and its 60,000 paramilitary personnel. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments