Testament of Survival By Bong S. Sarmiento - March 8, 2021 2:22 pm Testament of Survival. In 1992, residents, allegedly prodded upon by Italian missionary Fr. Peter Geremia, PIME, stormed this warehouse of the National Food Authority to get its stock of rice in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat due to hunger after a devastating drought hit the area. However, those who withdrew the rice promised to repay it in the next harvest season. After spending nearly a month in jail, Geremia and 19 others were released on bail.The case was eventually dismissed. This photo was taken on Saturday, 6 March 2021. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO