Bakwit in the Time of Ramadan By Jules L. Benitez - April 28, 2021 1:11 pm Taya Udasan Salik, 46, mother to seven children with ages ranging from 2 to 11 years old, returns to the evacuation center at the back of the gymnasium of Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao Wednesday (28 April 2021) as mortar shelling rocked the outskirts of this municipality and neighboring Sharif Saidona. On Tuesday, after staying for a week in the evacuation center, Salik decided to return to their village in barangay Pikag in Saidona town only to flee again today. Amid the evacuation, she struggles to observe the fasting and would still have to find food for iftar. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ