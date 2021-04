Children and adults enjoy the cool water from a natural spring at the Yesgo Resort pool in Pagsilaan, Andap, New Bataan in Compostela Valley on Black Saturday, 03 April 2021. Families flocked to the resort despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The resort is a few meters away from the area buried by a debris flow brought about by super typhoon Pablo in December 2012. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

