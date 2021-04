COVID-19 notwithstanding, fishing enthusiasts gather at the coastal road project site near Bucana, Davao City on Easter Sunday morning, 4 April 2021. According to them, this portion of the coastal road project is a favorite of fishing enthusiasts every morning. All 15 persons in the photograph have masks but three are wearing them improperly and physical distancing is hardly observed. MINDANEWS photo

