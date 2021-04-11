Good morning, Zamboanga

Sun rises in Asia’s Latin City on Sunday, 11 April 2021. The city imposes strict border controls amid rising Covid19 cases. Travelers by land, sea or air are required to present negative RT-PCR test or saliva test results at the border entrance, except government officials who are on official travel. Saliva tests administered by the Philippine Red Cross costs 2,000 pesos while RT-PCR tests in private hospitals cost between 3,500 and 5,000 pesos. MindaNews photo by JULES BENITEZ

