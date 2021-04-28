Matina Community Pantry By Gregorio C. Bueno - April 28, 2021 1:54 pm At least 3,000 food packs are being prepared to be given away for free at the Matina Farmer’s Market community pantry across SM City in Davao City on Wednesday (28 April 2021). The colored eco bags contain assorted vegetables and rice. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO All those entering the Matina Farmer’s Market community pantry need to observe the health protocols imposed like wearing face mask and shield, showing the QR Code, washing the hands with alcohol, and getting body temperature. Indelible ink is applied on the fingernail, too, to control the crowd. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO A policewoman reminds people to observe physical distancing as they join the queue for the community pantry. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments