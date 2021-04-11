Preparing for Ramadan

While her colleagues at the Magaslong Youth Organization (Magayon) in Barangay Magaslong, Datu Piang, Maguindanao are outside the mosque cleaning and repairing it on Saturday, April 10, in preparation for Ramadan, Baihana Palao fixes the prayer rugs inside. Moonsighting was held Sunday night to determine the start of month-long Ramadan but there was no sighting of the moon. The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos announced Ramadan will start on Tuesday, April 13. Photo courtesy of Magayon

