SPREAD KINDNESS. A woman leaves with food packs from the Matina Community Pantry established along Quimpo Boulevard in front of SM Ecoland in Davao City on Monday, 19 April 2021. Malu Abella and Nelia Partoza organized the community pantry inspired by Ana Patricia Non of Maginhawa, Quezon City in response to the economic crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers prepared 300 food packs along with some other items the beneficiaries can pick from and bring home. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO